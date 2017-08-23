Adams Seeks Playoffs, 200 Career Wins

FARMINGTON VARSITY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Print item

Photo courtesy of LIfetouch National Studios The 2017 Farmington varsity football team aims to become the first in school history to secure a 5A State playoff berth and help head coach Mike Adams (193-132-2) achieve 200 wins.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of LIfetouch National Studios The 2017 Farmington varsity football team aims to become the first in school history to secure a 5A State playoff berth and help head coach Mike Adams (193-132-2) achieve 200 wins.

FARMINGTON -- The 200-career win is on the horizon for Farmington head football coach Mike Adams (193-132-2).

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.