Cane Hill Man Sentenced For Drug Trafficking
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE -- Johnathan Sansonetti, 26, of Cane Hill, recently was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office with Western District of Arkansas.
