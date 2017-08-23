Cane Hill Museum Offers Free Traveling Exhibit
EXHIBIT SHOWCASES ARKANSAS IN WORLD WAR I
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Historic Cane Hill Museum will display a free traveling exhibit this week that tells the story of Arkansas' role during World War I at home and on the battlefields.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.