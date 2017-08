LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Saturday’s hot temperatures were perfect for a doggy pool party but probably not as good for their humans, who were not allowed to swim in the water. Friends of Prairie Grove Pound sponsor the annual Soggy Doggy Pool Party to help raise money to pay for vet bills and other costs to care for animals at the Prairie Grove Pound. Local vendors at the event included Arvest Bank, Legend Realty and PG Telco.