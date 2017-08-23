Junior Tigers Wield Experience
PRAIRIE GROVE JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL PREVIEW
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Numbers are back up to normal with 50 kids out for Prairie Grove junior high football after going last season with 38, the smallest number the junior Tigers have had.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.