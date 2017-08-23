Put Some 'Whoop' In Your Day
SPEAKER GIVES TEACHERS STRATEGIES FOR LIVING FULL OUT
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
LINCOLN -- Motivational speaker Kim Hodous of Fayetteville recently addressed Lincoln teachers, encouraging them to "Work, Live, Play Full Out," both in the classroom and in their personal lives.
