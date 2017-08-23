Put Some 'Whoop' In Your Day

SPEAKER GIVES TEACHERS STRATEGIES FOR LIVING FULL OUT

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Motivational speaker Kim Hodous of Fayetteville, left, visits with Jill Jackson, principal of Lincoln Elementary School. Hodous spoke to Lincoln teachers during their district-wide meeting held Aug. 10 in the auditorium at Lincoln Middle School.
LINCOLN -- Motivational speaker Kim Hodous of Fayetteville recently addressed Lincoln teachers, encouraging them to "Work, Live, Play Full Out," both in the classroom and in their personal lives.

