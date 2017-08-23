The Mighty Few

PRAIRIE GROVE VARSITY FOOTBALL PREVIEW

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Danny Abshier enjoys a light-hearted moment during nuzzling a football during Media Day. Abshier has been head coach at Prairie Grove 25 years, accumulating 179 wins against 99 losses and 2 ties coming into the 2017 season. The Tigers have advanced to the state semifinals three times since 2012, including last year and finishing as State Runner-up in 2015.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Danny Abshier enjoys a light-hearted moment during nuzzling a football during Media Day. Abshier has been head coach at Prairie Grove 25 years, accumulating 179 wins against 99 losses and 2 ties coming into the 2017 season. The Tigers have advanced to the state semifinals three times since 2012, including last year and finishing as State Runner-up in 2015.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The key to sizing up Prairie Grove's 2017 varsity football squad's true potential won't be discovered in a position-by-position summary or depth-chart analysis.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.