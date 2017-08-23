The Mighty Few

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Danny Abshier enjoys a light-hearted moment during nuzzling a football during Media Day. Abshier has been head coach at Prairie Grove 25 years, accumulating 179 wins against 99 losses and 2 ties coming into the 2017 season. The Tigers have advanced to the state semifinals three times since 2012, including last year and finishing as State Runner-up in 2015.