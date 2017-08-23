Washington County Fair Opens Aug. 29

FILE PHOTO Lexi Peoples, a student at Prairie Grove High School, shows her Dorper lamb at the Washington County Fair last year.

Billed as the largest county fair in Arkansas, the 160th annual Washington County Fair arrives next week, Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.