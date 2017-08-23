Washington County Fair Opens Aug. 29
FAIR IS 160 YEARS OLD
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Billed as the largest county fair in Arkansas, the 160th annual Washington County Fair arrives next week, Aug. 29 through Sept. 2.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.