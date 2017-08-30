Another Birthday Celebration: 99 Years Old

Another special celebration in our area was Sunday, Aug. 20, when friends and family gathered in the home of Lois Norvell to help her celebrate her 99th birthday. There were at least 68 present for the come and go event. Lois said they "just kept a coming." To make it even more special for Lois, was the presence of her daughter Wanda Viscaria of Fresno, Calif., and grandson and his wife, Mr. and Mrs. Danny Viscaria from Tulsa, all of whom left Thursday for their homes, after a several days visit.

