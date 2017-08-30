Cards Work Defense

GRAHAM THOMAS NWA MEDIA Farmington’s Derrick Ebers closes on Gravette quarterback Tajae White during a July team camp at Siloam Springs. The teams scrimmaged again Aug. 21 at Farmington. NOTE: Tuesday’s varsity football game between Farmington and Prairie Grove was played after our press deadline. For a game summary see the Washington County Enterprise-Leader Facebook page.

