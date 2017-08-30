Move The Chains

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Long time Prairie Grove assistant football coach John Elder (left) envisions his son John David Elder keeping the chains moving as he takes over the starting quarterback role for the Tigers this season.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Longtime Prairie Grove assistant coach John Elder has a vision for his son, John David, starting quarterback for the Tiger varsity this season.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.