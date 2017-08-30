New Boutique Opens In Farmington

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lisa Allen of Prairie Grove straightens merchandise in Chic Gypsy Boutique in Farmington. Allen’s niece, Malorie Smith of Prairie Grove, owns the new business. The shop has clothes, shoes, jewelry and gift items.

FARMINGTON -- Chic Gypsy Boutique is a new shop in Farmington that offers clothing, jewelry, gifts, shoes and candles at a reasonable price.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.