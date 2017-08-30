New Boutique Opens In Farmington
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
FARMINGTON -- Chic Gypsy Boutique is a new shop in Farmington that offers clothing, jewelry, gifts, shoes and candles at a reasonable price.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.