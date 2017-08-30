On The Border

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Two men, who once stood side by side, now find themselves separated by the Arkansas/Oklahoma border. Tyler Dorton (left), who served as Lincoln’s offensive coordinator the last two years, is now head football coach at Westville, Okla. Dorton leads the Yellowjackets against his mentor, Lincoln head coach Don Harrison (right), in the annual border rivalry Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Westville’s Atkin-Langley Field.