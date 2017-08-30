On The Border

LINCOLN VS. WESTVILLE, OKLA. FRIDAY

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Two men, who once stood side by side, now find themselves separated by the Arkansas/Oklahoma border. Tyler Dorton (left), who served as Lincoln&#8217;s offensive coordinator the last two years, is now head football coach at Westville, Okla. Dorton leads the Yellowjackets against his mentor, Lincoln head coach Don Harrison (right), in the annual border rivalry Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Westville&#8217;s Atkin-Langley Field.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Two men, who once stood side by side, now find themselves separated by the Arkansas/Oklahoma border. Tyler Dorton (left), who served as Lincoln’s offensive coordinator the last two years, is now head football coach at Westville, Okla. Dorton leads the Yellowjackets against his mentor, Lincoln head coach Don Harrison (right), in the annual border rivalry Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Westville’s Atkin-Langley Field.

LINCOLN -- A unique twist to the gridiron border rivalry between Lincoln and Westville, Okla., this year has coaches on both sides looking for their first win in the series.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.