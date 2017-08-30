Square Dance
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Hoot 'N Holler Top row, L-R: Jake Watson, Will Spencer, Chance Wilhite, Harrison Hudspeth. Bottom row, L-R: Bekah Bostian, Gabi Bain, Coral Prince, Hannah Lawson. Caller, Matt Tibbit.
