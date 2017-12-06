Fourth Quarter Lapse Costs Tiger Boys
ELKINS BEATS PRAIRIE GROVE 45-38
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
ELKINS -- Prairie Grove rode an 18-8 third quarter surge to grab a 34-27 lead going into the fourth, but couldn't maintain their advantage and lost, 45-38, at Elkins Friday.
