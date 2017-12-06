Fourth Quarter Lapse Costs Tiger Boys

ELKINS BEATS PRAIRIE GROVE 45-38

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Will Pridmore launches a 3-point shot against Elkins' Chad Graham. Pridmore made three shots from 3-point land and scored 11 points, but Elkins beat the Tigers, 45-38, Friday.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Will Pridmore launches a 3-point shot against Elkins' Chad Graham. Pridmore made three shots from 3-point land and scored 11 points, but Elkins beat the Tigers, 45-38, Friday.

ELKINS -- Prairie Grove rode an 18-8 third quarter surge to grab a 34-27 lead going into the fourth, but couldn't maintain their advantage and lost, 45-38, at Elkins Friday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.