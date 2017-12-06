Fourth Quarter Lapse Costs Tiger Boys

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Will Pridmore launches a 3-point shot against Elkins' Chad Graham. Pridmore made three shots from 3-point land and scored 11 points, but Elkins beat the Tigers, 45-38, Friday.

ELKINS -- Prairie Grove rode an 18-8 third quarter surge to grab a 34-27 lead going into the fourth, but couldn't maintain their advantage and lost, 45-38, at Elkins Friday.