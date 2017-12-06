GRACE Place Works On New Ministry Building

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Theresa Cook, left, of Siloam Springs, visits with a woman seeking assistance at the GRACE Place welcome center. Cook volunteers on Thursday mornings. Her husband is the new pastor at Central United Methodist Church in Lincoln.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Theresa Cook, left, of Siloam Springs, visits with a woman seeking assistance at the GRACE Place welcome center. Cook volunteers on Thursday mornings. Her husband is the new pastor at Central United Methodist Church in Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- GRACE Place is in the midst of renovating a building next to its thrift store to be used as a new welcome center for the ministry.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.