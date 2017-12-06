Three Lady Tigers Named All-Conference

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Emily Traylor attacks at the net against Decatur junior Talor Thompson. The Lady Tigers swept the Class 2A Lady Bulldogs, 25-16, 25-8, 26-17, on Oct. 10. Traylor was named All-Conference.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A trio of players earned All-Conference honors for Prairie Grove for the 2017 volleyball season.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.