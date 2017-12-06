Where Are All The Birds?

There once was a saying (or was it a song?) that went like this. "I wonder where them little birdies went." Bad language but thoughtful. Now, we're wondering. This past summer there were many reports of the absence of hummingbirds. It seems to be the same way now with other birds. I have seen only one cardinal, a blue jay, and sparrow, one at time, at my feeder. Others have said the same thing. Someone said the hummingbirds were killed last spring when caught in the early cold spell, and froze to death. This can't be true of these due now. I saw many cardinals this summer. I miss them, and the mockingbirds.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.