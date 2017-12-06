Wolves Win On Buzzer-Beater

RANDY MOLL NWA MEDIA Lincoln's Caleb Hale challenges a shot by Gentry's Jon Faulkenberry during play between Gentry and Lincoln at Gentry High School on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Lincoln won 56-54.

GENTRY -- Lincoln sunk the winning shot at the buzzer after being behind most of the game to pull off a 56-54 win in boys basketball Friday at Gentry. The Wolves made five 3-point shots. Sterling Morphis had two and Troy Sugg had two. Morphis led Lincoln with a game-high 23 points. Brance Sugg added 18 and Troy Sugg 12. Ethan Hammond was the only Gentry player in double figures with 23. The game was tied at the half, 31-31. Gentry led by one point, 43-42, at the end of the third quarter. Lincoln outscored the Pioneers 14-11 in the fourth to get the win.