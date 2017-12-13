All Bundled Up
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Abigayle Mitchell, 16 months, of Lincoln, is bundled up for a cold late afternoon walk on Friday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. She and her mom, Kimberly, frequently come to the park for walks and the playground.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.