Johnson Delivers On Pridmore's Gift
PRAIRIE GROVE YANKS 45-43 WIN OUT OF FIRE
Wednesday, December 13, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Dr. Suess could not have scripted Prairie Grove's come-from-behind, 45-41, victory over West Fork in boys basketball action Dec. 5 any better.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.