Johnson Delivers On Pridmore's Gift

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove's Nick Pohlman beats a West Fork defender to the hoop for a layup. Pohlman scored 7 points in a 1:22 span late in the fourth quarter of Prairie Grove's come-from-behind 45-43 win over West Fork Dec. 5. Pohlman had a game-high 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Dr. Suess could not have scripted Prairie Grove's come-from-behind, 45-41, victory over West Fork in boys basketball action Dec. 5 any better.