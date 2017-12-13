Roses For Makenna

FARMINGTON STAR WELCOMED BACK BY OPPONENTS

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Madisyn Pense gets free for a close-range shot. Pense scored 26 points to lead Farmington past Pea Ridge, 74-34, Friday at Cardinal Arena.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Madisyn Pense gets free for a close-range shot. Pense scored 26 points to lead Farmington past Pea Ridge, 74-34, Friday at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- A gesture of goodwill and sportsmanship brought tears to the eyes of Monica Vanzant, mother of Farmington star guard Makenna Vanzant.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.