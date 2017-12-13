The Hillbillies Come Home

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Senior Activity & Wellness Center invites guests to a fun time at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. They will present the final performance of the Beverly Hillbillies "Comes Home for Christmas." Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Dinner is included. The cast includes Harrison Horton, Margaret Moore, Irma Newman, Katy Phillips, James McKinney, Vickie Spranza and Joe Batlle. You'll enjoy characters such as Ellie Mae Clampett, Cousin Pearl Bodine, and Jethro and Jethrene Bodine.

