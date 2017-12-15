Lump Of Coal For Lady War Eagles
Friday, December 15, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals played host to Rogers Heritage and handed the Lady War Eagles a lump of coal in the form of a 57-45 loss at Cardinal Arena Friday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.