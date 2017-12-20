Based On Evidence, The Lord Knows Our Hearts & Keeps Records
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
The only thing that matters in a courtroom is what you can prove. Feelings don't count.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.