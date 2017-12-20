Call Him Immanuel
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Many churches this time of year have scenes like this that depict the birth of Jesus and the celebration of Christmas. This nativity scene can be seen in front of Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Drive. In the book of Isaiah in the Bible, the birth of Jesus is foretold: "Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel." (NIV)
