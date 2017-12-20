Prairie Grove To Pursue Main Street Arkansas Status
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- With 25-30 people attending a meeting about the Main Street Arkansas program and more than nine raising their hands volunteering to serve on a steering committee, the city of Prairie Grove will move forward in applying to be a part of the program.
