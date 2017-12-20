Saints Outgun Lincoln
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
SPRINGDALE -- Ten Saints scored, led by Jack Hutchinson's 25 points, as Shiloh Christian handed Lincoln an 83-47 loss in 3A/4A District 1 boys basketball action at Springdale Tuesday, Dec. 12.
