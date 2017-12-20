Sign Of Our Times

Attendance at the Sugar Hill Church on Sunday was good for the morning services, then the annual Christmas dinner. Following that, the afternoon, was the usual enjoyable time of string music and singing. The visitors were welcomed, to add to the enjoyment, with a good start to the Christmas season.

