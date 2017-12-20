Singing In The Season

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Choirs from Prairie Grove middle school and high school, under the direction of Katie Young, presented their annual Christmas concert on Dec. 12 at the high school gymnasium. The senior high school has 35 members, including (top row) Maddie Garrett, Mykale Mitchell; (middle row) Samantha Drain, Trinity Drane and Mahayla Daffin, standing in the front.

