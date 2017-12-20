Technical Begins First Quarter Deluge

MICHAEL ECKELS NWA MEDIA Prairie Grove junior Will Pridmore battles Gravette's Dayten Wishon for a rebound. Gravette defeated Prairie Grove, 54-40, in boys basketball action on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

GRAVETTE -- A technical foul compounded a disastrous Tiger first quarter in which Gravette built an 18-5 lead en route to a 54-40 victory over Prairie Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 12.