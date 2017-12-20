The Bully's Pulpit

President Theodore Roosevelt referred to his office as a "bully pulpit" meaning that, as president, he had a platform from which to push a particular agenda. And, boy did he push an agenda! Roosevelt, a Republican, was elected to the New York State Assembly at age 23. He quickly made a name for himself by battling corrupt machine politics.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.