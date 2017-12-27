Campers Experience Battlefield At Night

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Bob Chisum, left, and his son, Amos Chisum, both of West Fork, participated in the first Anniversary of the Battle of Prairie Grove Campout. The park provided firewood, dinner and breakfast the next morning. About 15 people camped out on a Friday night.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Six tents recently dotted the grounds of Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park with the goal to give campers a glimpse into the life of a soldier fighting in the Civil War battle.