Lady Tigers Get Rhythm

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove junior Emily Grant looks comfortable preparing to take a pull-up jumper which she nailed as part of her 14 points against Greenland. The Lady Tigers scored a season-high in their 63-38 win over Greenland Dec. 15.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Head coach Kevin Froud couldn't have drawn it out any better by putting a classic Arkansas native Johnny Cash CD on endless play featuring a single track -- Get Rhythm.