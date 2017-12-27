Lady Tigers Get Rhythm

PRAIRIE GROVE GIRLS JELL OFFENSIVELY

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove junior Emily Grant looks comfortable preparing to take a pull-up jumper which she nailed as part of her 14 points against Greenland. The Lady Tigers scored a season-high in their 63-38 win over Greenland Dec. 15.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Head coach Kevin Froud couldn't have drawn it out any better by putting a classic Arkansas native Johnny Cash CD on endless play featuring a single track -- Get Rhythm.

