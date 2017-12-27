Lady Tigers Turn On Cruise Control
HAAS HALL EXPENDED BY GAME’S END
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Haas Hall has fielded stronger girls basketball teams, and this year's edition was no match for Prairie Grove in a 51-13 blowout Dec. 6.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.