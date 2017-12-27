Lady Tigers Turn On Cruise Control

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove freshman Jasmine Wynos shoots a layup to finish a fast-break with a Haas Hall defender bearing down. Wynos scored 7 points as the Lady Tigers defeated Haas Hall, 51-13, on Dec. 6.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Haas Hall has fielded stronger girls basketball teams, and this year's edition was no match for Prairie Grove in a 51-13 blowout Dec. 6.