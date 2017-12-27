Lincoln Girls Win

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln girls basketball team tightened things up when they needed to, limiting Pea Ridge to six fourth-quarter points on their way to a 47-36 home-court victory Dec. 19. Junior Jessica Goldman led the Lady Wolves (7-6, 4-3) in scoring with 17 points. The Lady Wolves established an 11-4 lead going into the second quarter and continued to stay in front at 18-14 by the half. Pea Ridge scored 16 points in the third, but Lincoln put up 17. The Lady Wolves sealed the win by outscoring Pea Ridge 12-6 in the fourth.

