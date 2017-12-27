Lincoln Girls Win
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
LINCOLN -- The Lincoln girls basketball team tightened things up when they needed to, limiting Pea Ridge to six fourth-quarter points on their way to a 47-36 home-court victory Dec. 19. Junior Jessica Goldman led the Lady Wolves (7-6, 4-3) in scoring with 17 points. The Lady Wolves established an 11-4 lead going into the second quarter and continued to stay in front at 18-14 by the half. Pea Ridge scored 16 points in the third, but Lincoln put up 17. The Lady Wolves sealed the win by outscoring Pea Ridge 12-6 in the fourth.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.