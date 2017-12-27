Prairie Grove Purchases Former Walmart Building
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Library and its separate Children's Library will have a new home in 2018 and all will be under the same roof.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.