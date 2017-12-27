Tigers Contain Greenland Guards
PRAIRIE GROVE BEATS PIRATES 42-30
Wednesday, December 27, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The offense came in spurts, but the defense was solid allowing only one double-digit quarter as Prairie Grove beat Greenland, 42-30, on Dec. 17.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.