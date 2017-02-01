911 Address Signs Crucial For Emergencies
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
FARMINGTON -- After having problems finding a house fire Thursday night, Farmington Fire Chief Mark Cunningham is advising residents to make sure they have a 911 address that is visible to emergency responders and others.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.