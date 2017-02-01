A Must Winter Garden Chore For Peach Trees

Berni Kurz

The fungal pathogen Taphrina deformans, which causes peach leaf curl disease, was first identified in 1821. This disease is pervasive wherever peach trees grow, in part because the fungal spores overwinter on twigs and developing buds. By the time the symptoms are visible, the trees cannot be effectively treated. When the buds open in spring, new leaves are uncharacteristically red and they develop with deformities, which include puckering and curling.