Chamber Greets Members
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce held an open house Thursday night to talk about the upcoming year and update members of events planned in the community.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.