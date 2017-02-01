Chamber Greets Members

By STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Print item

Karen McCratic, left, Karen Crawley with Prairie Grove Auto, and Casi Ruland, vice president with Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, pose for a group shot at the open house last week sponsored by the chamber of commerce.
Zoom

Karen McCratic, left, Karen Crawley with Prairie Grove Auto, and Casi Ruland, vice president with Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, pose for a group shot at the open house last week sponsored by the chamber of commerce.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce held an open house Thursday night to talk about the upcoming year and update members of events planned in the community.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.