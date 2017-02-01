Heartburn Relief From Season
Lincoln Girls Break 8-Game Losing Streak
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
LINCOLN -- Gravette coach Will Pittman knows tough competition in northwest Arkansas can take the heart out of a girls basketball team after watching his Lady Lions dismantle Lincoln, 65-52.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.