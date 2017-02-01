Lady Cardinals Reverse Outcomes
Farmington Girls Split Games
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
FARMINGTON -- After losing to Harrison on a last-second shot last Tuesday, Farmington (15-5, 5-2) flipped the outcome after trailing Siloam Springs late in the fourth quarter Friday.
