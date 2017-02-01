Lady Cardinals Reverse Outcomes

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Madisyn Pense takes a one-handed shot in the lane over two Harrison defenders. Pense scored 17 points, but the Lady Cardinals lost, 55-53, on a last-second shot at home Jan. 24.

FARMINGTON -- After losing to Harrison on a last-second shot last Tuesday, Farmington (15-5, 5-2) flipped the outcome after trailing Siloam Springs late in the fourth quarter Friday.