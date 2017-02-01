Pridmore, Disney Provide 1-2 Punch

Tigers Snap Two-Game Skid

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Will Pridmore led the Tigers with 25 points in Friday&#8217;s Colors Day, 58-46, victory over Greenland.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Like a one-two punch, sophomore Will Pridmore provided scoring, looking for his shot at optimum times within the offense with senior Isaac Disney coming up strong on defense.

