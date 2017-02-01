Receiver Updates POA On Valley View Sewer System

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jeffrey Dehnhardt with Engineering Services Inc., is serving as the engineer to make recommendations on bringing Valley View’s sewer system into compliance with state law and applying for a new permit from Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

FARMINGTON -- Communities Unlimited, the nonprofit organization running Valley View's sewer system, continues to make plans to provide a long-term solution for the 500 customers served by the system, Jerry Kopke told members of Valley View Property Owners Association at their annual meeting last week.