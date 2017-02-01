Sharing Cookbooks, Recipes Is Fun
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Five interested people met in the Lincoln library Monday for a recipe exchange. It was interesting and enjoyable as each one shared experiences and ideas in cooking, some telling of long-ago friends sharing recipes, also ideas that they substituted one ingredient for another. Dorothy Straub, who organized the meeting, had a table full of cookbooks displayed, some very old and a variety to choose from and go through. The group plans to meet again in two months.
