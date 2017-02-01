Tigers Celebrate Colors Day

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove High School celebrated Colors Day Friday. Senior Parker Lopez was crowned queen. She was escorted by members of the varsity boys basketball team, Taylor Moore (left) and Cammeron Simmons, accompanied by attendants, Allie Wilson and Jude Abshier.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove High School celebrated Colors Day Friday, Jan. 27, with a pep rally in the afternoon and coronation ceremony before the senior high games began with the Tigers taking on Greenland. Senior Parker Lopez was crowed 2017 Colors Day queen.