Tigers Celebrate Colors Day
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove High School celebrated Colors Day Friday, Jan. 27, with a pep rally in the afternoon and coronation ceremony before the senior high games began with the Tigers taking on Greenland. Senior Parker Lopez was crowed 2017 Colors Day queen.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.