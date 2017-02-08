A Soft Bed For A Dog's Head
GIRLS DONATE BLANKETS TO POUND
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Cats and dogs at Prairie Grove Pound will have fuzzy, softer beds, thanks to some girls from Prairie Grove United Methodist Church.
