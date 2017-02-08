A Soft Bed For A Dog's Head

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A girls’ sewing group at Prairie Grove United Methodist Church made 25 fleece blankets and donated them to the Prairie Grove Pound. Girls in the sewing class are Aubrey Ault, Kaylee Cooper, Finley Dick, Brinley Dobbs, Sadie Gastineau, Reese Light, Olivia Lingle, Melindah Newman and Samantha Phelan. Their teachers are Dianne Meissinger, Peggy Hatfield, Elizabeth Lingle, Susan Logan and Cathy Stumbaugh. Also pictured are siblings, Nathan Lingle, Emma Lingle and Kinley Ault.