A Soft Bed For A Dog's Head

GIRLS DONATE BLANKETS TO POUND

By Lynn Kutter ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A girls&#8217; sewing group at Prairie Grove United Methodist Church made 25 fleece blankets and donated them to the Prairie Grove Pound. Girls in the sewing class are Aubrey Ault, Kaylee Cooper, Finley Dick, Brinley Dobbs, Sadie Gastineau, Reese Light, Olivia Lingle, Melindah Newman and Samantha Phelan. Their teachers are Dianne Meissinger, Peggy Hatfield, Elizabeth Lingle, Susan Logan and Cathy Stumbaugh. Also pictured are siblings, Nathan Lingle, Emma Lingle and Kinley Ault.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Cats and dogs at Prairie Grove Pound will have fuzzy, softer beds, thanks to some girls from Prairie Grove United Methodist Church.

