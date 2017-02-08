A Sticky Situation
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Julian Navarro, an eighth grader at Lynch Middle School in Farmington, takes his turn to duct tape Assistant Principal Budd Smith to the wall in the school's cafeteria on Friday. Students could pay $1 for a long strip of duct tape. Proceeds went to the school's Parent Teacher Student Organization and will be used to purchase something for the school, as well as help teachers.
