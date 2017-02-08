Lady Cardinals Sustain Momentum
WINS OVER PROVIDENCE, GREENWOOD
Wednesday, February 8, 2017
FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals weathered an early storm before rallying to defeat Providence Academy, 49-39, in nonconference action Jan. 31 at Cardinal Arena.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.